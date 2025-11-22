Marjorie Taylor Greene to Quit in January Amid Trump Rift

By Staff, Agencies

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will resign, citing frustration with Washington’s political establishment and a widening rift with US President Donald Trump. Her resignation takes effect January 5, 2026.

In a written resignation letter released Friday, Greene criticized the direction of the Republican Party and Washington's failure to prioritize American citizens.

"I have fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect Donald Trump ... Meanwhile most of the Establishment Republicans, who secretly hate him and who stabbed him in the back and never defended him against anything, have all been welcomed in after the election," Greene wrote.

In her letter, Greene condemned what she called the "Political Industrial Complex" of both parties, saying it was “ripping this country apart.”

She criticized the federal government for prioritizing foreign interests over domestic needs and expressed dismay at the economic challenges facing American families.

The spending power of the dollar continues to decline, she noted, adding that "Corporate and global interests remain Washington's sweethearts."

She went on to say that US taxpayer dollars are being used to fund "foreign wars, foreign aid, foreign interests," further specifying that "no other foreign country should ever be attached to America First."

In a video posted to her X profile, the Congresswoman expressed she refused to be a "battered wife , hoping it all goes away and gets better."

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene continued.

The resignation followed public disputes between Greene and Trump. Earlier this month, Greene accused the former president of fueling threats against her through “aggressive rhetoric.” Trump dismissed her claims, saying, “Nobody cares about her.”

Greene, a longtime Republican ally who had fiercely defended Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, said last week that she had been contacted by private security firms “with warnings for my safety” after Trump announced he was withdrawing his support and endorsement for the Georgia representative.

The Congresswoman also suggested that a foreign government may be pressuring President Donald Trump to keep Jeffrey Epstein files hidden, specifically questioning "Israel’s" potential involvement with the late sex offender, Anadolu reported on Sunday.