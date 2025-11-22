Lebanon’s Aoun Highlights State Authority in Face of “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

President Joseph Aoun addressed the nation on Independence Day, speaking to Lebanese citizens both at home and abroad, as well as members of the armed forces.

Aoun began by emphasizing that “Independence starts from the moment we face the truth,” noting that his presence in South Lebanon, a land he described as reflecting the country’s “enduring history of resilience”, was a deliberate choice to highlight the challenges to state authority and sovereignty.

He said that “the conversation about independence begins” where the state’s authority is contested and underlined that from this region, “there is hope for the restoration of the state sovereignty, national symbols, and independent decision-making.”

Aoun stressed that the path to independence requires the establishment of full state authority and the liberation of every inch of Lebanese territory, noting that it was his first Independence Day address as president, following “a series of successive voids in power that we will not allow to happen again,” and insisted that independence “stands as a real and living reality today, not merely as a chapter from the past.”

Honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for Lebanon, Aoun paid tribute to the country’s martyrs, saying, “Today, in your name I bow to their sacrifices to the blood they have shed and to their martyrdom.”

He recalled those who fell in Bchamoun defending the independence government, in Nejmeh Square defending the independence flag, and the 14 students of Tripoli who gave their lives demonstrating for independence, describing them as “the martyrs of the 22nd of November 1943” whose legacy remains a source of loyalty and gratitude.

Reflecting on Lebanon’s long history, Aoun noted that independence was not achieved in a day or a year but through a centuries-long struggle for freedom by communities united in pursuit of liberty.

He acknowledged that Lebanon’s creation in the 1920s was not unanimous, with some advocating for a smaller state or looking beyond Lebanese identity due to fears of foreign hegemony. However, he said, “First the Lebanese people got to know each other and came to realize that they had a lot in common. Second, we all found out that the price of living together was less costly than our allegiance to any foreign power.”

He explained that this led to the formation of “a new national majority by Christians, Muslims and all other Lebanese who refused any vision of a Lebanon smaller than its historical identity or indebted to loyalties larger than itself,” establishing a covenant that upheld Lebanon’s sovereignty and unity.

Aoun lamented that independence had not always been effectively managed. He recalled the Taif Accords and subsequent foreign influence, warning that Lebanon now faces a “very critical and delicate phase of our existence” akin to past challenges, with threats to the country’s sovereignty from regional and international developments.

He criticized both denial of reality and overstating threats, stating that some act as if nothing has happened within Lebanon or the region, while others behave as if entire communities had ceased to exist, both positions representing forms of obstinacy and denial.

Reaffirming the state’s role, Aoun declared, “We as a state, and I as a head of state, stand where our country’s and our people’s interests lie. We do not take sides.” He emphasized that Lebanon and its people are “tired of the non-state situation” and insisted that citizens must pledge allegiance to the state and participate legally and constitutionally to restore the concept of statehood.

He warned that “it is no longer acceptable to encroach upon public rights, public property, public funds or the public space,” and rejected any justification for such actions, emphasizing that all citizens are bound by the law.

Aoun highlighted that his stance has drawn criticism and misunderstanding but stressed that events such as the Gaza agreement and evolving relations with Syria confirm the validity of Lebanon’s approach.

He praised the Lebanese Armed Forces, particularly in the South, for diligently fulfilling their duties and implementing the ceasefire, noting that Lebanon has committed fully and unilaterally to peace. He also pointed to progress in economic recovery, guided by government entities and the Central Bank, and acknowledged the hopes and determination of Lebanese at home and abroad.

The president outlined a five-point initiative aimed at strengthening Lebanon’s sovereignty and resolving border issues: First, asserting the readiness of the Lebanese Army to take control of occupied border points and presenting a clear timetable to the Quintet Committee; second, confirming that the army will assume control once ‘Israeli’ violations cease and full withdrawal occurs; third, ensuring that in the South Litani region, only the Lebanese Army exerts sovereignty; fourth, affirming Lebanon’s readiness to negotiate under US or international sponsorship to end transborder aggressions permanently; and fifth, calling on Lebanon’s allies to provide oversight, establish timelines, support the army, and assist in post-war reconstruction.

He said this plan would ensure “the state’s exclusive authority over arms, ultimately securing that all weapons are in the hands of the state, on the entirety of the Lebanese soil.”

Aoun framed Independence Day as marking a “new chapter in the history of Lebanon” that begins with independence but only ends when the nation regains full sovereignty, guarantees dignity for its citizens, and builds a state dedicated to justice and rights.

He concluded by calling for unity under the national flag, declaring, “We will protect Lebanon, safeguard its independence and witness its new rebirth, as a country of dialogue, modernity, freedom, tolerance and peace. Let us all stand united, with faith in Lebanon as a definitive country that belongs to every one of us. Long live Lebanon, long live its people and its future.”