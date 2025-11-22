Iran Holds US, EU3 Responsible for IAEA Deal Breakdown

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the US and the European troika, blaming Western capitals for the collapse of the Cairo agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi said the Cairo agreement—brokered with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Egypt earlier this year to restore limited inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities—has been “killed by the US and the E3.”

He added, “Like the diplomacy which was assaulted by 'Israel' and the US in June," the Cairo Agreement has been destroyed by the same actors.

“The sordid sequence of events that brought us here: When we were on the eve of a sixth round of nuclear talks with the US, Iran was suddenly attacked by 'Israel' and then the US,” Araghchi said.

“When Iran subsequently signed a deal with the IAEA in Cairo to resume inspections — with Egypt’s mediation and despite the bombing of our nuclear facilities — the E3 pursued UN sanctions against our people under US pressure,” he added.

“When Iran started giving IAEA inspectors access to our nuclear facilities — beginning with sites that were not bombed in June — the US and the E3 ganged up to censure Iran at the IAEA BoG,” Araghchi said.

“Clear for all to see: Iran is not the party that seeks to manufacture another crisis. Nor is our good will appreciated,” he added.

“Given that the E3 and the US seek escalation, they know full well that the official termination of the Cairo Agreement is the direct outcome of their provocations,” the Iranian foreign minister said.