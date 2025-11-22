Europe Hit by TNT Shortage as Poland Supplies US for ’Israeli’ Bombs

By Staff, Agencies

Polish MP Maciej Konieczny has voiced concerns in parliament that Poland’s TNT exports are diverting crucial explosives from European defense needs to support US military shipments, including bombs used by "Israel" in Gaza.

Konieczny, a representative of the leftist Razem party, criticized the Polish arms company Nitro-Chem for prioritizing foreign contracts over national and European security.

Speaking in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament, he warned that Poland’s ability to defend itself or supply Ukraine with artillery could be jeopardized due to dwindling reserves of TNT.

"Polish TNT is exported entirely abroad and the bombs produced from it fall on the heads of innocent civilians in Gaza and Yemen," Konieczny told The Guardian.

He further questioned whether US interests were being placed above Poland’s security, asking for clarification on whether such prioritization was influenced by American pressure.

According to The Guardian, Nitro-Chem has committed a substantial portion of its production capacity to the US under a series of long-term contracts. The explosive material is used in the manufacturing of heavy munitions, including 2,000-pound MK-84 and 550-pound BLU-109 bombs, types reportedly used by "Israel" in its genocidal war on Gaza.

The US, which currently lacks domestic TNT production, depends heavily on Polish imports. It is estimated that up to 90% of TNT imported into the US originates from Poland.

Nitro-Chem's annual output of TNT ranges between 10,000 and 12,000 tonnes, with approximately half of it destined for the US until at least 2029.

A recent $310 million deal signed in April 2025 with the US-based Paramount Enterprises will see another 18,000 tonnes shipped between 2027 and 2029.

Konieczny argued that this allocation undermines European security, noting that in the event of a military conflict, Poland’s current TNT stockpiles would only last for about a month.

He also highlighted that insufficient quantities are available to support Ukraine’s artillery needs, at a time when both Poland and Europe face mounting geopolitical threats.

While Nitro-Chem is fully owned by the state-run Polish Armaments Group and operates under government oversight, there is growing concern about the strategic implications of its export priorities.

The company has defended its activities, stating it complies with all national and international regulations governing arms production and sales.

Beyond indirect exports through the US, Nitro-Chem has reportedly sold TNT directly to "Israeli" military contractors.

Palestinian advocacy groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement and People’s Embargo for Palestine, released a joint report accusing Poland of enabling the genocide in Gaza.

The report stated that the scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip would not have been possible without Polish-made TNT.

Between October 2023 and July 2024, the US is said to have transferred at least 14,000 MK-84 and 8,700 MK-82 bombs to "Israel".

Although former US President Joe Biden paused shipments of larger bombs in May 2024, these restrictions were lifted after Donald Trump assumed office.