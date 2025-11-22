US Cancels Visa of Ex-South African Minister Over ’Israel’ Genocide Case

By Staff, Agencies

The United States revoked the visa of South Africa’s former international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, earlier this week, in what critics see as Washington’s latest move to punish Pretoria for bringing "Israel" before the International Court of Justice [ICJ] on genocide charges.

The development, which Pandor announced on Thursday, came just days before Johannesburg hosts the G20 Leaders' Summit - an event already marred by the US's decision to send a low-level delegation, instead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Pandor, who headed South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation between 2019 and 2024, and is widely credited for spearheading the country's case against "Israel" at the ICJ, told local media that she had received an email from the US Consulate stating that her visa had been cancelled with immediate effect.

Pandor told Middle East Eye she had no idea why her visa has been revoked but it appeared to stem from her work on Palestine.

"I understand that it has happened to other South Africans, too," she said.

"There is a sort of malevolence if one is not toeing the line when it comes to question of Palestine. We have seen actions taken against South Africa following the case at the ICJ," she added.

According to reports, Pandor had been granted a multiple-entry visitor's visa for short-term stays in the US.

The revocation of Pandor's visa follows diplomatic, financial and political pressure exerted on Pretoria over the past two years by both the Biden and Trump administrations.

In January 2024, the Biden administration described Pretoria's case against "Israel" as "meritless".

"We find this submission meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever," the then National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said at the time.

In its application, South Africa said "Israel's" actions in Gaza were "genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group".

On three occasions, the ICJ expressed provisional measures ordering "Israel" to prevent genocidal acts, ensure unhindered delivery of aid and basic services, and immediately halt its aggression in Rafah.

Though the orders are legally binding, "Israel" failed to comply with any of them.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has targeted South Africa, suspending aid, expelling Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, and citing discriminatory land policies—actions justified by Washington as responses to Pretoria’s alleged rights violations and threats to US interests, including granting Afrikaners asylum over a disputed “white genocide” claim.

Pandor, a longtime proponent of the Palestinian cause and an outspoken critic of the US and "Israel", has subsequently found herself accused of being of a lackey of Iran.

Since Pretoria took "Israel" to the ICJ, the former minister has been the subject of character assassination across large swathes of conservative and right-wing media.

"What we have is a situation where there is a lack of recognition of the Palestine right to self-determination. And one speaks of their right to self-determine, then you are portrayed as a monster, as I have been," Pandor said.

"I am seen as a visible voice on Palestine and this is meant to silence me. And it won’t work. These are issues of principle not issues of convenience. There will be no U-turn," she added.

In March 2024, the Heritage Foundation urged the US to cut aid to South Africa, arguing that Pretoria’s longstanding support for America’s adversaries, including its genocide claim against "Israel", made restoring trust unlikely.

In October 2024, around 160 lawyers wrote a letter to the then secretary of state, Antony Blinken, accusing the South African government of taking the case to the ICJ in return for a bribe.

The letter, organized by the "Israeli" Law Centre, also accused the South African government of being close to Hamas.

Middle East Eye contacted Pandor and the US state department for comment but received no response by the time of publication.