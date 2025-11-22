Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Names Ali Jahanshahi Army Ground Force Chief

folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi was appointed as the new commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, taking over from Major General Kiumars Heidari in a leadership reshuffle aimed at strengthening the military’s operational readiness.

Brigadier Jahanshahi brings extensive military experience to his new role, having previously commanded the 77th Thamen Al-Aemeh Division, served as the Coordinating Deputy of the Army Ground Forces, and held the position of Deputy for Evaluation at the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

In assuming leadership of the Army Ground Forces, Jahanshahi will oversee Iran’s land-based military operations and training programs, continuing efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of the army.

Previously, Major General Kiumars Heidari was serving as the Iranian Army Ground Force commander.

