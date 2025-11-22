’Israeli’ Raid Claims Palestinian Youth, Two Others Detained

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] martyred a Palestinian man and detained two others as they expanded raids across the West Bank and carried out several demolitions, marking the latest surge in violence in the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that the IOF raided the village of Tell, west of Nablus, on Friday evening and surrounded a house.

They then fired live ammunition and stun grenades at the building, before barging into it.

Naaman Ramadan, head of the Tell village council, said IOF shot 24-year-old Younes Waleed Mohammad Shtayyeh dead inside.

Ramadan added that the IOF summoned Shtayyeh’s father, who confirmed his son had martyred before the IOF carried the body away in a military vehicle and withdrew from the area.

He noted that Shtayyeh was a member of the Palestinian police.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the IOF prevented its medical teams from reaching the man at the time he was shot, before he was pronounced dead.

Separately, the IOF detained a young man after surrounding his home on the edge of al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas.

The IOF also kidnapped another young man from Khirbet Humsa al-Fouqa in the northern Jordan Valley.

Additionally, IOF detained dozens of Palestinians on Saturday and subjected them to field interrogations after assaulting them in al-Khalil governorate.

A media activist in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, told WAFA that "Israeli" soldiers stormed several neighborhoods in the town, raided and ransacked numerous homes, and detained more than 30 Palestinians for several hours in the yard of a brick factory.

IOF also detained several Palestinians in the city of al-Khalil and subjected them to field interrogations and assaulted them.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice [ICJ] declared "Israel’s" decades-long occupation of historical Palestine illegal.

The ICJ demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The court’s advisory opinion, though not legally binding, carries significant political weight as it marks the first time the ICJ has delivered a position on the legality of the 57-year occupation.