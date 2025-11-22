’Israeli’ Aggression Hits South Lebanon, Civilian Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese civilian was martyred Saturday morning after an "Israeli" airstrike hit a vehicle in al-Sharqiyeh, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, the National News Agency [NNA] reported.

The attack, carried out by an "Israeli" aircraft shortly after sunrise, came less than 24 hours after another strike on Froun’s outskirts Friday night that also claimed life of a civilian.

Both incidents form part of the ongoing pattern of "Israeli" aggression across southern Lebanon despite the formal ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024.

"Israeli" violations of the ceasefire have persisted for nearly a year, with repeated strikes on civilian areas and daily overflights.

According to the most recent figures released by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, "Israeli" attacks since November 2024 have resulted in the martyrdom of at least 330 people and the injury of more than 940 others.