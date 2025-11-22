WFP Warns of Deepening Famine, Cash Collapse and Unrelenting Child Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Families across Gaza are facing an unprecedented cash crisis, rendering them unable to purchase even basic necessities, despite the limited availability of goods in the markets, according to the World Food Program [WFP].

The agency warned that prices have skyrocketed far beyond the reach of most residents and emphasized that living conditions have not meaningfully improved, even after the ceasefire. The WFP further stressed that Palestinians are “continuing to be targeted,” underlining the persistent insecurity and humanitarian toll.

Months of continuous Israeli war, the collapse of essential public services, and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid have plunged Gaza into extreme desperation, the WFP reports. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC], famine was officially confirmed in Gaza Governorate in August 2025.

On his part, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires stated to journalists on Friday that since the ceasefire went into effect, almost two children have been killed every day in Gaza.

“Since 11th of October, while the ceasefire has been in effect, at least 67 children have been killed in conflict-related incidents in the Gaza Strip, dozens more have been injured,” Pires said.

He added that “an average of almost two children killed every day since the ceasefire took effect and the agreement that the killing would stop was finally achieved,” emphasizing to reporters that these children being killed are not mere statistics but lives that have been cut short.

“I saw this myself when I was last there in August. The reality imposed on Gaza remains brutally simple. There is no safe place for them, and the world cannot continue to normalize their suffering,” Pires stressed.

He noted that UNICEF teams witnessed amputated children sleeping outdoors and orphans shaking in fear, having to bear the flooding of makeshift shelters.

The UNICEF spokesperson noted that his team “could do a lot more if the aid that is really needed was entering faster.”

Pires warned that the upcoming winter will be harsh on the children, compounding a number of risks faced by the children of Gaza. He told reporters that children have “no heating, no insulation, and too few blankets ... Respiratory infections are on the rise, while contaminated water fuels the spread of diarrhea.”

“Children continue to clamber over broken rubble barefoot ... Too many children have already paid the highest price, too many are still paying it, even under a ceasefire. The world promised them it [war] would stop and we would protect them,” he added, urging, “Now we must act like it.”