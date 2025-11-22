Iran Intelligence Minister: “Israel” Facing Widespread Penetration of Its Security Institutions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib, said “Israel” is contending with “an epidemic of infiltration and espionage” by Iranian intelligence networks, pointing to the recent arrest of an “Israeli” Air Force officer accused of spying for Tehran.

Speaking during a visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, Khatib referenced the indictment of the 22-year-old “Israeli” soldier, who allegedly transferred sensitive information about a military site to an “Iranian handler.” He said “Israeli” authorities themselves had confirmed the arrest and acknowledged that “classified nuclear and high-value security documents were transferred to Iran.”

Khatib described the incident as evidence of “the capability and strength of the Iranian military, intelligence, and security systems,” adding that the breach—combined with Iran’s performance during the recent 12-day “Israeli”-imposed war—signals shifting regional power dynamics. Iran, he said, demonstrated unity and resilience during the conflict while inflicting “serious damage” on “Israel” and eroding its standing internationally.

He added that foreign adversaries attempted to destabilize Iran during the war by mobilizing extremist groups, directing Takfiri and Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS" / "ISIL"] elements toward Iran, smuggling weapons and launching major cyberattacks. Khatib said these efforts were neutralized by Iran’s security apparatus.

The minister argued that US policy toward Iran has moved from seeking regime change and territorial fragmentation to “containment through intensified pressure,” which he framed as a strategic Iranian victory. He emphasized that maintaining internal cohesion is essential as foreign governments and opposition networks escalate psychological operations designed to exploit social tensions.

Khatib also noted that despite decades of negative media narratives, Iran is gaining broader global support, citing backing from “120 countries” during the war. He highlighted the role of Iran’s missile capabilities in striking and destroying strategic centers in “Israel.”

He further warned that increased deployments by the US, NATO and regional allies in West Asia are intended to apply military pressure on Iran while fueling internal divisions. Khatib stressed the central role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in safeguarding unity, saying any attempt to undermine this leadership aligns with the interests of Iran’s adversaries.