Mamdani Presses Trump on US Funding of ‘Israel’s’ War in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, raised the issue of US support for what he described as “Israeli” genocide in Gaza during his first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The meeting brought the political opposites face-to-face after months of sharp clashes over immigration, economic policy, and federal intervention in New York.

Mamdani, 34, told reporters afterward that many New Yorkers who supported both him and Trump cited two key concerns: ending “forever wars” and halting “taxpayer dollars we had funding violations of human rights.”

Responding to questions from the press, Mamdani reiterated his position that “Israel” is committing genocide in Gaza and that US taxpayer money is helping fund it. He said he conveyed to Trump “the concern that many New Yorkers have about wanting their tax dollars to go toward the benefit of New Yorkers and their ability to afford basic dignity.”

He added that New Yorkers expect both adherence to human rights principles and delivery on promises made to them. “We’re tired of seeing our tax dollars fund endless wars,” Mamdani said, stressing the need for the US to uphold international human rights obligations.

Mamdani also confirmed that he had spoken explicitly about “the ‘Israeli’ entity committing genocide and our government funding it.” Trump, for his part, avoided substantive comment, saying only that he and Mamdani “feel very strongly about peace” in West Asia.

The president added that the meeting did not touch on Mamdani’s earlier pledge to arrest “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York City. Trump has previously labeled Mamdani a “radical left lunatic,” a communist, and a “Jew hater,” and threatened to strip federal funds from the city during the mayoral race.

Mamdani, a frequent critic of Trump’s policies, has condemned plans to intensify federal immigration enforcement in New York, where nearly 40 percent of residents are foreign-born.