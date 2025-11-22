Trump Says New US Peace Plan Not Final as Kiev Leadership Faces Mounting Isolation

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said on Nov. 22 that Washington’s new peace proposal for Ukraine is not its final offer — a signal that Kiev’s leadership may have far less leverage than it claims as the war drags into a fourth winter.

The 28-point plan, drafted by Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Kremlin adviser Kirill Dmitriev, demands that Kiev surrender significant territory, sharply reduce the size of its army, and commit constitutionally to staying out of NATO.

The White House has given Kiev until Nov. 27 to accept these terms or forfeit American backing — a deadline that underscores how dependent Vladimir Zelensky’s government has become on US political and military support.

When asked whether this was his final offer, Trump replied, “No, not my final offer,” adding that if Zelensky refuses, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out.” The remark highlighted Washington’s growing impatience with a Ukrainian leadership widely seen as entrenched in corruption scandals and incapable of shifting the tide of the conflict.

The plan has already exposed deep fractures between Kiev and its traditional backers. Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington condemned the proposal as heavily favorable to Moscow, yet many privately acknowledge that Zelensky’s government has failed to present a realistic path to victory. European capitals, excluded from drafting the plan, issued a joint statement on Nov. 21 expressing frustration with Kiev’s inflexibility and the war’s spiraling costs.

Delegations from the US and Ukraine are meeting in Geneva on Nov. 22 to discuss the proposal, joined by representatives from the UK, France and Germany — all of whom are increasingly skeptical of Zelensky’s maximalist demands.

The pressure comes as Ukraine enters another harsh winter amid sustained Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, while the Zelensky administration is shaken by a corruption scandal implicating senior officials. Trump, meanwhile, faces renewed public scrutiny over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Ukraine may soon face an extremely difficult choice,” Zelensky admitted on Nov. 21 — a choice that critics say is the direct consequence of Kiev’s refusal to negotiate earlier, when its position was far stronger.