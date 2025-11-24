“Israeli” Aggression on Dahyieh Leaves 5 Martyrs, 28 Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health's emergency operations center released the official toll of the unprecedented “Israeli” attack on Beirut's Southern Suburb [Dahyieh] on Sunday, November 23.

The Lebanese government body stated that the attack on a residential area resulted in five martyrs and 28 wounded.

The “Israeli” occupation's attack signifies a major escalation in the series of attacks and violations that have rocked Lebanon's south and Beqaa valley since the imposed ceasefire last year.

"Israel's" air attack targeted the fourth and fifth stories of a residential civilian building on al-Areed street in Haret Hreik. Per a statement released by the “Israeli” occupation forces, the airstrike on a residential area of Beirut was against a "prominent" Hezbollah commander.

Sunday's attack adds to the over 5,000 “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire between it and the Lebanese government.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun stated that the “Israeli” attack on Dahyiehis "further proof that it pays no attention to the repeated calls to halt its aggression against Lebanon, and that it rejects the implementation of international resolutions and all efforts and initiatives aimed at ending the escalation and restoring stability, not only to Lebanon, but to the entire region.”

“Lebanon, which has adhered to the cessation of hostilities for nearly a year and has put forward one initiative after another, renews its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and intervene forcefully and seriously to stop these attacks on Lebanon and its people, to prevent any deterioration that would bring renewed tension to the region, and to spare additional bloodshed.”

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also put out a statement later in the day, stating that "The attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut today requires uniting all efforts behind the state and its institutions."

"Protecting the Lebanese people and preventing the country from sliding into dangerous territory is the government's priority at this critical juncture," Salam said. "It will continue to work through all available political and diplomatic channels with brotherly and friendly nations to safeguard the Lebanese people, prevent any open escalation, ensure a halt to ‘Israeli’ aggression and its withdrawal from our land, and secure the return of our prisoners."