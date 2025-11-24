Hezbollah Announces Martyrdom of The Great Jihadi Leader Haitham Al-Tabatabai

Statement Issued by Hezbollah:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.” [Al-Ahzab, 23]

God the Most High has spoken the truth.

With utmost pride and honor, Hezbollah announces to the people of the resistance and to our Lebanese nation the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Haitham Ali al-Tabatabai [Sayyed Abu Ali], who rose as a martyr in sacrifice for Lebanon and its people following a treacherous “Israeli” attack on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut’s southern suburb.

The great leader has joined his fellow martyrs after a long period of yearning to meet God Almighty, following a life filled with struggle, sincerity, devotion, and steadfastness on the path of resistance, working tirelessly in confronting the “Israeli” enemy until the last moments of his blessed life.

He never knew fatigue or weariness in the journey of defending his land and his people. He dedicated his life to the resistance since its inception and was among the leaders who laid its foundational pillars so that it would remain strong, honored, capable of defending the homeland, and achieving victories.

God has bestowed upon him the high medal of martyrdom, and his great sacrifice will inspire his fellow fighters with hope, determination, and strength to continue the path—just as he was, during his life, a source of strength and inspiration for them. The fighters will honor his sacrifice just as they honored the sacrifices of all the martyred commanders, and they will continue forward with determination and courage to thwart all the projects of the Zionist enemy and its backer, the United States.

We offer condolences and congratulations to our master, the Imam of the Age [may God hasten his reappearance], to his fellow resistance fighters and mujahideen, to the steadfast and patient supporters of the resistance, and to all free people in the world on the martyrdom of this great jihadi leader and the martyrs who rose with him.

We also extend our sympathies to their honorable families, asking God Almighty to grant them patience and comfort, and to grant the wounded a swift recovery.

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Jumada al-Akhirah 2, 1447 AH