Iran Demands Accountability After Deadly “Israeli” Airstrike on Beirut

By Staff, Agencies

Iran condemned the latest “Israeli” airstrike on a crowded residential block in Beirut’s southern suburb, calling the attack a clear violation of the November 2024 ceasefire and demanding international accountability for what it described as ongoing “Israeli” war crimes.

The strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh] martyred at least five people — including senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four Resistance fighters — and wounded 28 others, among them women and children. In a statement issued Sunday night, Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the attack a “brutal assault” on Lebanon’s sovereignty and a “gross violation” of the truce.

Tehran praised Commander Tabatabai’s “lifelong dedication” to defending Lebanon from “Israeli” aggression and extended condolences to the victims’ families. It also sharply criticized the United States, saying Washington’s backing empowers the “Israeli” entity to repeatedly breach the ceasefire.

The ministry urged the United Nations and the broader international community to take serious action against “Israeli” crimes, warning that the attacks pose a threat to both regional and global stability. It condemned the UN Security Council’s “regrettable and unjustifiable” silence on the “Israeli” entity’s continuous assaults.

Tehran further called for unified global efforts to confront “organized terrorism and the Zionist entity’s warmongering,” arguing that “Israeli” military adventurism remains the gravest danger to peace in West Asia and beyond.

Sunday’s strike follows another deadly attack days earlier on the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, where an “Israeli” drone strike martyred at least 14 people and wounded several others, including students.

Lebanese authorities say “Israeli” attacks have killed roughly 4,000 people and displaced more than 1.2 million residents across the country since October 2023.