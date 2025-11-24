Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Islamic Resistance Mourns Four Fighters Martyred with Commander Tabatabai

folder_openMartyrs access_time 12 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations 

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has announced the martyrdom of four of its fighters in the “Israeli” airstrike that targeted two apartments in a residential building in Harat Hreik, in the Dahyieh [Southern Suburb of Beirut], leading to the martyrdom the great Jihadi Leader commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai, known as Sayyed Abu Ali.

The following are the names of the four martyrs, who were martyred while carrying out their duties in defense of Lebanon and its people:

Martyr Qassem Hussein Berjawi, "Malak”

Born in 1979 in Al-Bashoura, Beirut, and a resident of Bir Al-Abed, Haret Hreik.

Islamic Resistance Mourns Four Fighters Martyred with Commander Tabatabai

 

Martyr Mostafa Asaad Berro, "Hajj Hassan"

Born in 1989 in the town of Shmestar, Baalbeck District, and a resident of Beirut.

Islamic Resistance Mourns Four Fighters Martyred with Commander Tabatabai

 

Refaat Ahmad Hussein, "Abu Ali"

Born in 1982 in the village of Haam, Baalbeck District, and resident of Talia, Baalbeck District

Islamic Resistance Mourns Four Fighters Martyred with Commander Tabatabai

 

Ibrahim Ali Hussein, "Amir"

Born in 1990, from the village of Aitaroun, and a resident of Hariss, Bint Jbeil District, South Lebanon.

Islamic Resistance Mourns Four Fighters Martyred with Commander Tabatabai

 

