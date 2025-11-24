Palestinian Factions Mourn Hezbollah Great Jihadi Leader Haitham Al-Tabatabai

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Resistance factions issued a series of statements mourning the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai, known as Sayyed Abu Ali, following the “Israeli” airstrike on a residential apartment in Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahyieh].

The attack, described by Palestinian factions as a grave escalation, also killed and wounded several other resistance fighters and civilians.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, praised Al-Tabatabai’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, especially during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

“With the highest expressions of pride, honor, and certainty in Allah’s near victory, Ezzeddine Al-Qassam Brigades mourn the great Islamic Resistance commander in Lebanon, Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai,” the group said.

The Brigades emphasized that Sayyed Abu Ali played a key role in strengthening the Resistance front against the “Israeli” occupation over the years, and in standing with the Palestinian people during critical moments of confrontation.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] and its armed wing, Saraya al-Quds, also released statements mourning the loss of Al-Tabatabai and condemning the attack as part of an ongoing campaign of assassinations.

“We extend to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, the leadership of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, its cadres, supporters, and the Lebanese people our warmest and sincerest condolences on the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai,” the PIJ statement read.

PIJ described the airstrike as evidence of “the savagery of the usurping entity,” and stated that it reflects the occupation’s failure to achieve any decisive outcomes despite years of massacres and aggression across Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank.

“These assassinations will not bring 'Israel' victory nor ensure its survival,” the statement continued, adding that “the immense pain caused to families will only deepen the will to resist.”

In a separate message, Al-Quds Brigades described Al-Tabatabai as one of the pillars of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and a symbol of the Axis of Resistance.

“With the highest expressions of jihad, resistance, and steadfastness, Al-Quds Brigades mourns to our struggling Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic Ummah, and to our brothers in Hezbollah, the martyr and great jihadi commander Al-Hajj Haitham Ali Al-Tabatabai.”

The group said Al-Tabatabai ascended as a martyr “on the Path to Al-Quds” after decades of frontline resistance, and reaffirmed its commitment to continue that struggle until all Palestinian land is liberated.

“The enemy knows that its bloody policies will never weaken the Resistance, but will only reinforce its adherence to the rights of its peoples, foremost among them the right to resist aggression.”