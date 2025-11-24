Iran’s Larijani Comments on Sayyed Abu Ali’s Martyrdom: No Choice Left but To Confront Criminal ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Ali Larijani confirmed that there is no choice left but to confront the criminal “Israeli” entity.

Larijani made the remarks in his reaction to the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai who was assassinated by “Israel” on Sunday.

The Iranian security chief emphasized that the “Israeli” prime Benjamin Netanyahu will continue his criminal act until everyone realizes that there is no choice but to confront the fake of “Israel”.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top security official wrote, “Senior Hezbollah Commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai along with some of his comrades was martyred by the criminal “Israeli” entity on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh [SA].”

He seized this opportunity to express his condolences to the Secretary General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem and other Hezbollah commanders.

"Israel" launched a treacherous attack on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday martyring five people, including the great Jihadi leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters. It also wounded 28 others, including women and children.