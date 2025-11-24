Greene Rejects 2028 Presidential Rumors After Split with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has dismissed speculation that she plans to run for president in 2028, calling the claims “complete lies” days after announcing she will resign from Congress and publicly breaking with US President Donald Trump.

Greene criticized TIME magazine for reporting that unnamed sources believe she is positioning herself for a White House bid. Posting on X, she said the outlet fabricated the story because it failed to cite any verifiable sources. “That’s not journalism, it’s called lying,” she wrote.

The Georgia lawmaker insisted she has “never wanted to run for president,” saying she only laughs when the idea is brought up. She argued that a presidential campaign requires constant travel, fundraising, and personal strain — all to work within a system she believes is unwilling to solve America’s problems.

“I’m not motivated by power and titles,” Greene said, adding that the “Political Industrial Complex” would never allow someone like her — or her supporters — to gain real influence.

Her comments come after she announced she will leave the House of Representatives on January 5, midway through her third term. Greene cited her break with Trump and growing disillusionment with Washington’s dysfunction as reasons for her departure.

Once one of Trump’s closest allies and a high-profile figure in the MAGA movement, Greene recently clashed with the president over efforts to force the release of Justice Department documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In her resignation statement, Greene warned that Americans will remain divided so long as political factions remain locked in internal battles. She urged the public to focus on the deeper damage caused by the country’s political system rather than the “shiny objects” used to distract voters.