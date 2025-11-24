Massive “Israeli” Raids Target WB: 19+ Palestinians Detained

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out a broad campaign of raids, detentions, and property destruction across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday, detaining at least 19 Palestinians, while settlers carried out additional attacks on Palestinian land and property.

In Ramallah, “Israeli” forces stormed Dora al-Qara’ and Beitin, while also raiding the town of Kobar, northwest of the city. Troops closed the iron gate at the entrance of Atara and erected a checkpoint at the entrance of Nabi Saleh, tightening movement in the area.

Local sources further reported “Israeli” raids in several neighborhoods of Beit Lahm, including vandalism inside a commercial shop and searches of multiple homes before the forces withdrew.

Meanwhile, West of Jenin, IOF troops stormed al-Silah al-Harithiya, deployed snipers on the roof of the home of martyr Ashraf Dawasah, and searched surrounding houses.

And in occupied al-Quds, “Israeli” forces entered al-Bustan neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local Palestinian media report that the “Israeli” military detained at least 19 Palestinians in overnight and early-morning raids.

“Israeli” occupation forces arrested three Palestinians from Kobar in Ramallah, three from Beit Lahm, four from the Iktaba suburb east of Tulkarm, three from Jenin, three from Tubas, and one from Nablus, after raiding and searching his home in the northern mountain area.

Two expelled members of the Palestinian Legislative Council from al-Quds, Ahmed Atoun and Mohammad Abu Teir, were detained separately after “Israeli” occupation forces stormed their homes in Beit Sahour and Dar Salah, respectively.

“Israeli” bulldozers demolished a commercial enterprise between the villages of Rafat and Qalandia, north of occupied al-Quds. During parallel raids, forces also damaged the interior of a commercial shop in Nablus overnight.

“Israeli” settlers also escalated attacks on Palestinian property, stealing agricultural equipment and setting fire to farmland in Atara, north of Ramallah.

In Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil, settlers, operating under the protection of “Israeli” forces, were documented plowing usurped Palestinian farmland in the eastern area of Khirbet Shaab al-Butm.