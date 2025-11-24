Reuters: Trump’s Efficiency Agency Quietly Dissolved Months Early

By Staff, Agencies

Reuters has reported that the US Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE], created by President Donald Trump with great fanfare at the start of his term, has been quietly dissolved—well before its planned end date next July.

Initially promoted as a major initiative to reduce federal waste and bureaucracy, and led by Elon Musk as the administration’s “efficiency czar,” the agency’s responsibilities have now largely been taken over by the Office of Personnel Management [OPM], according to OPM Director Scott Kupor. When asked about DOGE, Kupor responded that it “doesn’t exist,” explaining that it is no longer a centralized organization.

Many of the agency’s key staff members have reportedly been reassigned to other government departments. Although the administration has not formally acknowledged shutting DOGE down early, Trump has recently referred to the agency in the past tense.

Doubts about DOGE’s future intensified in June when Musk resigned as its head after a heated dispute with Trump over the president’s major legislative proposal, prompting him to leave Washington. Even before Musk’s departure, DOGE had faced significant legal challenges to its attempts to dramatically cut federal spending and eliminate large numbers of government positions.

By September, the Associated Press reported that the White House had begun the process of rehiring hundreds of federal workers dismissed during DOGE’s downsizing efforts.