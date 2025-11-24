Bolsonaro Blames Drug “Hallucinations” for Ankle Monitor Tampering

By Staff, Agencies

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest for his role in an attempted coup, has claimed that medication-induced “hallucinations” led him to tamper with his ankle tracking device.

Bolsonaro was detained on Sunday after using a soldering iron to detach part of the monitor ordered by Brazil’s Supreme Court.

According to court documents, Assistant Judge Luciana Sorrentino said Bolsonaro told investigators he believed the monitor contained a wiretap and tried to “uncover” it while hallucinating. The document added that he began tampering with the device around midnight before “coming to his senses,” stopping the attempt, and alerting the officers guarding him.

The presiding judge ruled that police acted properly and ordered Bolsonaro to remain in custody. He is currently being held in a 12-square-meter cell at federal police headquarters in Brasilia, equipped with basic amenities including a bed, TV, air conditioning, and a private bathroom. A Supreme Court panel is scheduled to review his case on Monday.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers reiterated their request for “humanitarian house arrest,” citing chronic health issues and claiming that the incident stemmed from an “illogical” reaction caused by a mix of medication, age, and stress. They argued that Bolsonaro posed no flight risk.

The former president has faced recurring health problems since being stabbed during a 2018 campaign event. In September, he was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to overturn the 2022 election results and remain in power, though the Supreme Court allowed him to stay under house arrest pending appeal.