Beirut March Condemns “Israeli” Aggression and Reaffirms Support for Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

A large popular march was held Monday in Beirut to denounce ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon, with participants reaffirming the right to resistance and rejecting normalization.

Beginning on Hamra Street, the demonstration voiced anger over continued “Israeli” attacks, the detention of Lebanese prisoners, and what protesters described as persistent US interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Marchers condemned daily “Israeli” violations, including the killing of civilians and destruction of border villages.

One prominent slogan read, “No sect is protected from ‘Israeli’ aggression,” while others emphasized unity: “We all win when we unite in the face of ‘Israeli’ aggression.” Organizers said strong public backing is essential to reinforce Lebanon’s official position during this critical phase.

Freed Lebanese prisoner Georges Abdallah addressed the crowd, urging broad participation in popular mobilization, especially after recent “Israeli” strikes on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb and earlier in Ain al-Hilweh.

Abdallah praised the Islamic Resistance as a key force in defending national sovereignty and described martyred commander Haitham Al-Tabatabai as a pillar of Lebanese identity.

Responding to the latest attacks, Abdallah stressed that confronting normalization is a fundamental component of resistance. “Our people will defeat normalization despite all pressure,” he said, adding that the resistance continues to embody the aspirations of the Arab public.

He concluded that armed resistance remains Lebanon’s foremost shield of sovereignty, calling for unified national support and asserting, “There is no excuse for anyone.”