Dodik Ally Wins Snap Presidency in Republika Srpska

By Staff, Agencies

Sinisa Karan, a close ally of longtime Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, has won the snap presidential election in Republika Srpska, according to preliminary results.

Karan, the SNSD candidate and current minister for scientific and technological development, secured about 51% of the vote, while opposition candidate Branko Blanusa received around 48%. Turnout was just under 36%.

The election followed Dodik’s removal from office after he refused to comply with decisions issued by Christian Schmidt, the international high representative tasked with enforcing the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Dodik had rejected Schmidt’s authority, calling him a “tourist,” and was later convicted by a Sarajevo court for failing to implement the envoy’s rulings. He avoided a one-year prison sentence by paying a fine but was banned from public office for six years.

Karan has pledged to continue Dodik’s political line “with ever greater force,” declaring that “the Serb people have won.” Dodik similarly told supporters that Karan’s victory was his own, vowing to continue pursuing shared political goals.

Both figures advocate for maintaining strong ties with Russia. Karan has described Moscow as “one of the greatest allies and friends of Srpska,” while Dodik has accused the West of using Ukraine to provoke “a war with Russia.”