India Commissions Indigenous INS Mahe for Coastal Anti-Submarine Defense

By Staff, Agencies

India has commissioned the INS Mahe, a new anti-submarine shallow-water vessel designed for coastal patrols and sub-surface threat detection. Equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, communication systems, and modern control machinery, the ship can conduct sustained operations in shallow coastal waters, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

The vessel was designed and built at Cochin Shipyard, with 80% of its components manufactured domestically.

Officials said the ship highlights India’s growing capability to design and field sophisticated combat vessels under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

General Upendra Dwivedi called its commissioning “a moment of immense pride,” noting it is the first of eight similar ships being produced for the Indian Navy.

India is seeking to expand its naval fleet to more than 200 warships and submarines by 2035, with possible growth to 230 by 2037.

New Delhi has encouraged partnerships between local manufacturers and defense firms from friendly nations to support its domestic defense industry.

India continues to maintain strong defense ties with Russia, its most important supplier since the 1960s. In July, Russia delivered the Tamal, the eighth Krivak-class frigate built for India, constructed in Kaliningrad with more than a quarter of its components sourced from India.