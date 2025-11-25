Larijani: Tehran–Islamabad Partnership Key to Regional Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], affirmed that expanding cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad across multiple sectors directly strengthens regional peace and stability.

He underscored Pakistan’s pivotal geopolitical role during remarks to reporters upon his arrival in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

“Pakistan is an important country in the region and has a privileged position in terms of influencing the security situation in the region,” Larijani said.

Praising the “deep and historical” relations between the two nations, he added that, “in the changing conditions of the region, cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields can contribute to regional peace and stability.”

Larijani expressed hope that these issues would be meaningfully advanced during his talks in Islamabad. His two-day visit includes meetings with senior political and military officials aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing existing agreements — with an emphasis on regional security, border management, counter-terrorism efforts, trade expansion, and broader matters concerning the Islamic world.

Before departing for Islamabad, Larijani wrote on his X account that he was traveling to Pakistan, “our friendly and brotherly country in the region.” Referring to Pakistan’s support for Iran during the US-“Israeli” aggression in June, he added, “Iranians do not forget that during the 12-day war by the ‘Zionist’ entity and the United States against Iran, the Pakistani nation stood by the Iranian nation.”

Larijani also recalled that during an October meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sayyed Mohsin Naqvi, he highlighted the geopolitical weight of both countries in shaping regional equations. He reiterated that today’s regional environment is defined by shared challenges and adversaries, requiring “tangible, coordinated, and comprehensive action among Muslim nations.”

He stressed the need to expand cooperation in the security, defense, political and especially economic spheres. Pakistan — Iran’s most populous neighbor — has already committed with Tehran to raise bilateral trade from over $3 billion to $10 billion by removing barriers and implementing targeted economic planning.