IRG: Assassination of Hezbollah Commander Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Weakness’ against Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] warned that “Israel’s” cowardly assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander exposes the entity’s “weakness” in the face of the Resistance Axis.

The IRG released a statement on Monday to strongly condemn “Israel’s” assassination of Haytham Ali Tabatabai in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut the previous day.

“The Zionist entity once again committed a clear terrorist crime by targeting one of the steadfast Hezbollah commanders,” it said.

“This cowardly act, which took place during a supposed ceasefire that the “Israelis” have often broken, is not proof of strength but shows the enemy’s weakness and helplessness against the will of regional nations and the Resistance Front.”

The IRG also expressed regret over the silence and inaction of international and human rights bodies in the face of “Israel’s” genocide and acts of aggression, as well as the support that the usurping entity gets from the warmongering and terror‑nurturing rulers at the White House.

It further emphasized that the Resistance Axis is “alive and dynamic” and that the blood of the martyrs will ignite the flames of hope and determination in the hearts of freedom-seeking people and the faithful resistance fighters across the region.

“Undoubtedly, the Resistance Front and Lebanon’s Hezbollah reserve the right to avenge the blood of the brave fighters of Islam. When the time comes, a crushing response will be given to the terrorist aggressor,” the elite military force added.

On Sunday night, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Commander Tabatabai and four other resistance fighters in "a treacherous ‘Israeli’ attack."

Hezbollah has officially confirmed the martyrdom of its senior commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, in a devastating “Israeli” airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday.

Also, in its statement, the IRG said the Muslim Ummah regards the assassination as part of “Israel’s” “psychological warfare” and “desperate attempt” to conceal its internal crises and repeated battlefield losses, warning that such acts will only bring more defeat and greater global anger and hatred toward the occupying regime.

The Resistance Front, through military, political, media, and popular efforts, will keep fighting until final victory over the occupiers of the holy land of Palestine and al‑Quds, it noted.