Venezuela Slams “Israeli” FM: A War Criminal, Genocide Perpetrator

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil has issued a scathing response to “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, calling him a “war criminal” and “perpetrator of genocide” who will be held accountable by international justice.

The statement follows remarks made by Saar during a speech in Paraguay’s House of Representatives and Senate, where he accused Venezuela of destabilizing the region, fueling a refugee crisis, and acting as a link between Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen.

Gil rebuked the claims, declaring: “The name of Venezuela is too great to come out of your filthy mouth and your hands stained with innocent blood. We are a people who struggle for our sovereignty and defend human rights and international law. You represent the opposite.”

He further stated that Venezuela is not concerned by Saar’s rhetoric, insisting, “What matters is that sooner or later, you will face international justice.”

Saar is currently on his first official visit to Paraguay, meeting with President Santiago Peña, Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez, and a delegation of business leaders. He is expected to travel to Argentina next.

Venezuela has consistently condemned “Israeli” military actions in Gaza and the broader region, calling for the prosecution of “Israeli” leaders as war criminals.

Marking November 15, Palestine’s Independence Day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the Palestinian people possess an undeniable right to life, peace, and the establishment of an independent state.

He added that despite current ceasefire arrangements, true peace cannot be achieved without justice. “We will only reach real peace when justice is served for the crimes and genocide committed. Only then can we begin to recover from the rubble and devastation,” he said, affirming Venezuela’s call for justice.

Maduro also stressed the importance of mobilizing global public opinion to end what he described as the ongoing cycle of “massacres followed by agreements,” affirming Venezuela’s commitment to supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and standing by the Palestinian people. “This will be a historic moment of dignity and pride,” Maduro concluded, referring to the day Palestine achieves full independence.