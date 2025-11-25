Hezbollah Official: “Israeli” Assassinations Strengthen, Not Weaken, the Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hezbollah official warned that all of “Israel’s” strategic assumptions about the Lebanese resistance have collapsed, stressing that the occupying entity has misread the movement’s capabilities and resilience.

Sheikh Ali Damoush, Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said on Monday that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s miscalculations and repeated failures stem from its false belief that assassinating high-profile leaders or military commanders could bring it closer to victory.”

Addressing the funeral procession of senior commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai — assassinated in a “Israeli” airstrike on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] the previous day — Sheikh Damoush said such killings do not weaken Hezbollah. Instead, he emphasized, “targeted killings only reinforce the movement’s resolve and determination to confront the ‘Israeli’ occupation.”

Sheikh Damoush paid tribute to Tabatabai, describing him as a central figure in Hezbollah’s formative military operations. He noted that Tabatabai was “a major strategist whose contributions shaped key battles over more than three decades,” and that he had spent over 35 years organizing Resistance operations.

The fallen commander, he added, was among the first military leaders to plan and oversee “early decisive confrontations” that inflicted significant losses on “Israeli” ground forces.

He further highlighted Tabatabai’s post-war leadership role in planning and strategic development within Hezbollah.

The senior official described the assassination as a grave strategic error by the Zionist entity, warning that it must remain alert as the Resistance weighs its response. He also criticized the concessions made by the Lebanese government, saying they proved futile and failed to halt ongoing “Israeli” aggression.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s commitment to the path of resistance and the legacy of its martyrs, Sheikh Damoush declared: “We will complete what you started, and we will remain in the field defending Lebanon and the nation.”