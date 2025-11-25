Maduro: Authorities Uncover New Plot Against Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro stated on the 98th episode of his weekly program Con Maduro+ that authorities have obtained information about a new plot against the country, which is “under full investigation.”

Maduro added that "the criminal right wing of Maria Corina Machado has nothing left but sabotage, violence, and crime," noting that "they have not been able in the past and will not be able in the future to destabilize the country."

He thanked the Venezuelan people for their "awareness and resilience."

Also on his weekly program, the Venezuelan president underlined what he called a growing grassroots leadership emerging from the National Popular Consultation held on November 23.

He said this new force is reflected in the revitalization of the country’s working class, which is preparing to hold a Great Constituent Congress of the Working Class in December.

Maduro said nearly 50,000 workplace delegates have already been selected in labor assemblies. He claimed the workers’ movement has long been strong and organized, adding that this enduring union power will now give rise to an “atomic bomb” of working-class constituent authority.

Maduro also praised what he described as the largest student mobilization in the country’s history, held on November 21, highlighting the high level of engagement and the proposals put forward to reshape national education.

In the “Digital Zone,” philosopher and communicator Miguel Perez Pirela showcased viral videos of international supporters praising Venezuela’s resilience amid US pressure.

Maduro reaffirmed Venezuela’s resolve, declaring the country “invincible” and insisting that no action could defeat it. He emphasized the Bolivarian Revolution’s commitment to peace and self-reliance.

“Peace will continue to be our victory, achieved through our own hard work. Let us expect nothing from anyone but ourselves,” Maduro affirmed.

The broadcast also displayed congratulatory letters from world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko, and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel, sent on the occasion of Maduro’s birthday on November 23.

Putin expressed confidence that Venezuela, under Maduro, will face challenges with dignity and affirmed Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

On his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that “China categorically rejects the interference of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext” and reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Venezuela’s sovereignty and stability.

Maduro thanked the leaders, highlighted Xi’s “powerful” message and strong China-Venezuela ties, and praised Lukashenko while noting continued cooperation with Minsk.

Al Mayadeen chairman Ghassan Ben Jeddou also sent Maduro birthday greetings, praising his rising leadership in the Global South.

Ben Jeddou conveyed greetings “on behalf of free journalists” and allied Arab circles, praising Maduro’s defense of Venezuela’s sovereignty and his dignified, peace-focused regional and global stance.

Ben Jeddou called Maduro “a legitimate leader” for peoples resisting domination and said his stance against foreign pressure has made him “a symbol of the Global South.”

Maduro asserted that neither psychological nor economic pressure can stop Venezuela, declaring the country is moving forward.

He further credited economic gains and food production to reduced oil reliance and the “13-engine plan” boosting industrial growth and productivity.

The Venezuelan President said the goal is to meet domestic demand and boost exports, praising both the business sector and the communal economy as key drivers of national growth.

Maduro said Venezuela’s security is improving, crediting Bolivarian institutions and calling the people “the greatest guarantee of security.”

He thanked Christian and evangelical churches for supporting peace and praying for him.

The President ended by urging unity, humility, and perseverance as the path to Venezuela’s prosperity and happiness.

In Parallel, the US held a major naval and air drill in the Atlantic and Caribbean last Thursday, raising tensions as Maduro warned of a CIA sabotage plot.

According to journalist Madelein Garcia reported the US drill, launched from the USS Gerald Ford, involved combat and intelligence aircraft across multiple Caribbean countries, reaching northern Venezuelan airspace.

Venezuelan defense sources characterized the mission as a “disproportionate and crude” provocation carried out under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

Dubbed Operation Southern Spear, the US drill is seen by Venezuela as Caribbean militarization, costing around $10 million for a 12-hour deployment—the largest regional US air operation in three months.

Caracas says the US drill threatens regional stability, while opposition figures echoed US narratives; Maria Corina Machado left Venezuela after being accused of supporting an invasion.