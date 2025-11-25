Please Wait...

IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran

Iran access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRG] reported the capture of members of a terrorist cell in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In a statement Monday night, the Quds Base of the IRG Ground Force confirmed that its units had located and arrested two individuals belonging to the terrorist group operating in the region.

According to the statement, the arrests were made during the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” operational drills in the southeast.

The unit said that forces seized two explosive suicide vests from the individuals.

