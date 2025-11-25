- Home
IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran
folder_openIran access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRG] reported the capture of members of a terrorist cell in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.
In a statement Monday night, the Quds Base of the IRG Ground Force confirmed that its units had located and arrested two individuals belonging to the terrorist group operating in the region.
According to the statement, the arrests were made during the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” operational drills in the southeast.
The unit said that forces seized two explosive suicide vests from the individuals.
