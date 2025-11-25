Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Paris this week at the invitation of his French counterpart, where bilateral issues and regional developments are expected to dominate the talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Araghchi will depart for France following his participation in the annual meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] in the Netherlands.

According to Baghaei, the visit will include discussions on bilateral matters, notably the case of Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as broader regional and international issues.

Baghaei emphasized Iran’s principled approach to foreign relations—based on mutual respect and the use of every diplomatic channel to articulate the country’s positions, including regarding "Israel’s" continued strikes in Palestine and Lebanon, Iran’s nuclear file, and other major global concerns.

He added that the Paris meetings will serve as an important platform for presenting Iran’s clear views and legitimate demands.