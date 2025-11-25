Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks
folder_openIran access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Paris this week at the invitation of his French counterpart, where bilateral issues and regional developments are expected to dominate the talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Araghchi will depart for France following his participation in the annual meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] in the Netherlands.

According to Baghaei, the visit will include discussions on bilateral matters, notably the case of Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as broader regional and international issues.

Baghaei emphasized Iran’s principled approach to foreign relations—based on mutual respect and the use of every diplomatic channel to articulate the country’s positions, including regarding "Israel’s" continued strikes in Palestine and Lebanon, Iran’s nuclear file, and other major global concerns.

He added that the Paris meetings will serve as an important platform for presenting Iran’s clear views and legitimate demands.

Iran Tehran france paris iranian foreign ministry bilateral ties abbas araghchi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

14 hours ago
IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran

IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran

14 hours ago
IRG: Assassination of Hezbollah Commander Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Weakness’ against Resistance

IRG: Assassination of Hezbollah Commander Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Weakness’ against Resistance

15 hours ago
Larijani: Tehran–Islamabad Partnership Key to Regional Stability

Larijani: Tehran–Islamabad Partnership Key to Regional Stability

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 25-11-2025 Hour: 07:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot