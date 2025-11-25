Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Afghan Provinces, Kill 10

By Staff, Agencies

At least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed when Pakistani airstrikes struck a home in Afghanistan’s Khost province around midnight, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported.

Mujahid confirmed the casualties on his official page on X, stating that the victims included five boys, four girls, and a woman. The airstrikes also destroyed homes and triggered funerals attended by residents.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir,” Mujahid wrote, adding that “As a result, nine children [five boys and four girls] and one woman were martyred, and his house was destroyed."

In addition to the attack on Khost, Mujahid reported that Pakistani forces carried out strikes in the border provinces of Kunar and Paktika. These attacks left at least four individuals injured. No further details were provided about the nature of those injuries.

He described the airstrikes as acts of aggression and emphasized that the victims were all civilians. His remarks come amid growing concerns about the humanitarian toll of cross-border military operations.

Last month, the United Nations reported that at least 50 civilians were killed and more than 440 were wounded on the Afghan side during a week of border clashes in October, while Pakistan said 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 others were injured.

The recurring violence underscores deep mistrust between the two neighbours. Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP] militants who launch cross-border attacks.