Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Afghan Provinces, Kill 10

Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Afghan Provinces, Kill 10
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

At least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed when Pakistani airstrikes struck a home in Afghanistan’s Khost province around midnight, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported.

Mujahid confirmed the casualties on his official page on X, stating that the victims included five boys, four girls, and a woman. The airstrikes also destroyed homes and triggered funerals attended by residents.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir,” Mujahid wrote, adding that “As a result, nine children [five boys and four girls] and one woman were martyred, and his house was destroyed."

In addition to the attack on Khost, Mujahid reported that Pakistani forces carried out strikes in the border provinces of Kunar and Paktika. These attacks left at least four individuals injured. No further details were provided about the nature of those injuries.

He described the airstrikes as acts of aggression and emphasized that the victims were all civilians. His remarks come amid growing concerns about the humanitarian toll of cross-border military operations.

Last month, the United Nations reported that at least 50 civilians were killed and more than 440 were wounded on the Afghan side during a week of border clashes in October, while Pakistan said 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 others were injured.

The recurring violence underscores deep mistrust between the two neighbours. Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP] militants who launch cross-border attacks.

Afghanistan pakistan zabihullah mujahid kunar

Comments

  1. Related News
Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Afghan Provinces, Kill 10

Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Afghan Provinces, Kill 10

13 hours ago
Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

Iran’s Araghchi Heads To France For Talks

14 hours ago
IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran

IRG: Terrorist Cell Foiled in Southeast Iran

14 hours ago
IRG: Assassination of Hezbollah Commander Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Weakness’ against Resistance

IRG: Assassination of Hezbollah Commander Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Weakness’ against Resistance

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 25-11-2025 Hour: 07:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot