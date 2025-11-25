Gaza Plunges into Humanitarian Crisis Amid Brutal ’Israeli’ Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" warplanes struck beyond the “yellow line” east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza early Tuesday, while heavy artillery pounded large swaths of the city’s eastern districts.

The renewed aggression came amid a declared ceasefire, marking what Palestinian sources describe as a blatant violation of the truce agreement.

In a dire warning, Gaza’s Civil Defense announced that its operations are on the brink of complete shutdown due to the depletion of fuel supplies. The institution underscored that without immediate international intervention, its ability to carry out life-saving missions will be paralyzed, placing thousands of lives at risk amid escalating "Israeli" attacks.

As midnight neared, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] intensified the demolition of residential buildings in eastern Gaza City. Local sources and media reports describe the ongoing campaign as a deliberate and systematic effort to destroy entire neighborhoods and critical civilian infrastructure.

Simultaneously, heavy gunfire was reported from "Israeli" naval vessels off the coast of Rafah, further expanding the scope of land, air, and sea offensives across the besieged Strip.

One Palestinian was reportedly martyred by "Israeli" gunfire in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams, working alongside emergency committees, retrieved the bodies of 14 martyrs from beneath the rubble of a home destroyed in a previous airstrike near the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central governorate.

The targeted building, belonging to the Abu Hamda family, was a three-story residential structure that was completely flattened. The martyrs, including women and children, were identified by their families and transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the forensic department will complete identification procedures ahead of burial.

Civil Defense officials confirmed that search efforts will continue, despite the severe lack of fuel, equipment, and necessary protective gear

With ongoing bombardments, a collapsing civil infrastructure, and "Israeli" violations of the declared ceasefire, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly. Civil society actors and medical institutions are calling for urgent international action to halt the aggression and prevent further loss of civilian life.

A new analysis by a leading German demographic institute suggests that the true number of Palestinians martyred in "Israel’s" war on the Gaza Strip may be far higher than previously documented.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research now estimate that more than 100,000 Palestinians have been martyred since the war began more than two years ago, according to reporting by Die Zeit.

Project co-lead Irena Chen said, “We will never know the exact number of dead. We are only trying to estimate as accurately as possible what a realistic order of magnitude might be.”

The team found that the number of those martyred could fall anywhere between 99,997 and 125,915, with a midpoint calculation of 112,069 deaths over the first two years of fighting, far higher than the previously accepted toll.

The researchers drew data from multiple sources, including Gaza’s Ministry of Health, independent household surveys, and recorded death reports circulating on social media. Until now, the Health Ministry’s figure of 67,173 deaths had been the only official tally.

Although Die Zeit reports no evidence of data distortion, the new analysis indicates significant undercounting, with many deaths going unrecorded amid the collapse of Gaza’s health infrastructure.

The Health Ministry traditionally reports only confirmed deaths, typically issued through hospital documentation. However, with many medical facilities shut down or destroyed, officials have increasingly relied on family-submitted death notifications, which are reviewed by a specialized panel.

Victims buried beneath collapsed buildings frequently remain missing and uncounted.

A Max Planck study found that children under 15 make up 27% of casualties in Gaza, with women accounting for 24%. The conflict has also slashed life expectancy—from 77 to 46 for women and 74 to 36 for men—signaling a severe demographic collapse.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned that Gaza’s children face a growing humanitarian crisis, with limited access to water, education, and psychological support. UNRWA said children “continue to seek support amid immense challenges,” providing over 330,000 psychosocial sessions since the war began.

At the same time, UNRWA says Gaza’s water crisis leaves families, especially children, at risk, providing a third of the city’s supply as failing services fuel disease, malnutrition, and trauma.