Hamas Demands Probe of US-Backed Aid Group

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on international courts to prosecute those behind the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF] for crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The official statement, released Monday, followed the announcement that the US- and "Israeli"-backed GHF was shutting down its operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance movement characterized the foundation’s departure not as a mere termination of services, but as a "deserved step for an inhumane group" that was "complicit in the genocide project and the engineering of starvation" in partnership with the Zionist occupation.

Hamas vehemently condemned the organization’s operational methods since its entry into Gaza, saying that the GHF was directly integrated into the occupation’s so-called "security system."

According to Hamas, the foundation adopted distribution mechanisms that were "entirely disconnected from humanitarian principles."

These practices, the statement said, deliberately fostered dangerous and "degrading conditions for the dignity of the starving Palestinian people" as they attempted to secure basic sustenance.

The press statement pointed to catastrophic casualties resulting from the GHF’s operational setup.

Hamas detailed that the foundation's system led to "the killing and injury of thousands, through sniper operations and deliberate killing," with these figures serving as evidence of the GHF’s "complicity in the crime of genocide."

Hamas framed the GHF's collapse as a strategic failure for the occupying power and its international backers.

The statement asserted that the Palestinian people view the foundation as "a model of the failure of the occupation and its backers to impose a fait accompli based on the occupation's standards."

The Resistance movement warned that any organization attempting to work alongside the occupation and implement its "fascist policies" is destined to fail because such projects are "built on injustice, tyranny, and dehumanization."

The GHF has faced sustained criticism from human rights groups, aid workers, and international observers, with many accusing it of complicity in violations of international law.

In June, fifteen human rights and legal organizations warned that the GHF’s “militarized” method of aid distribution effectively turned humanitarian aid into a tool of control rather than relief.

In July, an American former contractor for the GHF said in an interview that during his time working in Gaza, he saw "Israeli" soldiers and US contractors use “indiscriminate” force against civilians at aid sites in acts of war crimes.