China Sends Spacecraft to Recover Trapped Astronauts

By Staff, Agencies

China has expedited the launch of an uncrewed spacecraft to safely return three astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station who currently lack a scheduled return to Earth.

State broadcaster CCTV showed a Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft lifting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre shortly after noon local time [04:00 GMT] on Tuesday.

The Shenzhou-22 mission was originally planned to be crewed and take off in 2026.

However, the launch was brought forward after debris damaged the Shenzhou-20, which is currently attached to the Tiangong station, making it unsafe for carrying humans to Earth.

That disrupted the last crew change on the permanently crewed Chinese space station in November.

Unable to fly home in Shenzhou-20, the three taikonauts – as Chinese astronauts are known – who had arrived in April for their six-month stay were forced to use Shenzhou-21 to return to Earth.

That left the three astronauts currently on board Tiangong without a flightworthy vessel that could return them home in the event of an emergency.

However, the uncrewed Shenzhou-22 will fill that gap.

The crew at the space station – Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang – are “working normally”, Chinese officials emphasized.

The incident marks a rare setback for China’s rapidly growing space programme, which plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2030.

Beijing has poured billions into the sector in recent decades as it seeks to match the capabilities of the United States, Russia and Europe.

China became the third country to send humans into orbit after the US and the former Soviet Union in 2022.