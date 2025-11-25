Iran’s Parl’t Speaker: “Israel’s” “Aggressive Hand” Must Be Severed to Restore Regional Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf, declared on Tuesday that the “aggressive hand” of “Israel” must be cut off from the region to stop its ongoing policy of “borderless crime” and escalating violence.

Addressing lawmakers, Qalibaf said the entity has adopted an increasingly reckless approach under what he called its “criminal prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.” He warned that for “Israel,” no distinction exists between regional capitals such as Tehran, Beirut, Doha, Islamabad, Khartoum, and Istanbul, reflecting what he described as a strategy of widespread instability.

His remarks followed the “Israeli” assassination of Hezbollah’s senior commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, along with four other members of the movement, in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Qalibaf stressed that despite “Israeli” aggression, Hezbollah remains “strong and unwavering,” continuing to advance even as Tel Aviv attempts to reshape the region’s security dynamics. He described the entity as an adversary “devoid of human values,” one that disregards all norms, rules, and agreements.

Under these conditions, he argued, only “courage and power” can deter such an enemy. Preventing “Israel” from persisting on what he called its criminal trajectory, Qalibaf noted, is essential to reestablishing stability across the region.

He voiced confidence that regional resistance movements would ultimately respond to “Israel’s” unrestrained brutality through coordinated and calculated action. “This situation cannot continue. Patience has its limits,” he said. “The resistance calculates carefully but acts decisively… It does not seek war, but it fights well.”

Qalibaf also censured global powers and international institutions for witnessing “Israel’s” actions yet failing to take meaningful steps to stop them, accusing them of complicity through inaction.

His statements echoed those of Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], who said on Monday that “Israel’s” targeted killings of resistance leaders were accelerating the entity’s own downfall.