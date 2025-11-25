FSB Reports Killing of Suspected Saboteurs in Altai Train-Derailment Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says two men allegedly planning to sabotage a railway in Siberia’s Altai Territory were killed during an attempted arrest. According to the agency, the suspects intended to place a derailing device on a railway line on Saturday evening.

When security officers approached their vehicle, the men reportedly opened fire and were shot dead in return.

Russian state media released footage of the nighttime confrontation, showing an SUV hit with multiple rounds and two bodies nearby. TASS reported that the suspects were carrying automatic rifles marked with the phrase “Glory to Ukraine.”

The FSB stated that both individuals had been recruited via Telegram by a member of a banned “terrorist organization,” who allegedly promised them payment for carrying out sabotage.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a case on charges including sabotage, illegal weapons possession, and attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

The incident comes as Moscow continues to accuse Kiev of directing sabotage and assassination attempts inside Russian territory.

On November 20, the FSB said it had foiled another alleged plot, detaining a resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic accused of preparing to assassinate a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer.

The plan reportedly involved poisoning the official using beer bottles laced with a toxic chemical mixture.

The FSB said the suspect was acting on instructions from Ukrainian military intelligence and was preparing a “terror attack” involving chemical agents.