RSF Declares Three-Month Truce Amid International Mediation Push

By Staff, Agencies

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced late Monday a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, crediting international mediation led by US President Donald Trump.

Dagalo said the RSF would halt hostilities immediately and urged the Quad nations — the US, UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia — to pressure the Sudanese army to reciprocate.

The announcement follows renewed fighting, including RSF drone strikes on army-controlled areas, despite the group’s earlier acceptance of a Quad-backed peace initiative.

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, rejected that plan, objecting particularly to the UAE’s participation amid accusations Abu Dhabi has armed the RSF — allegations the UAE denies.

Burhan said Sudanese citizens would never accept RSF fighters as part of any future political settlement and dismissed reported US concerns over Islamist influence within his leadership.

Responding to Burhan, UAE Minister of State Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy accused him of obstructing peace efforts, saying his refusal of the US-backed proposal and repeated rejection of a ceasefire reflect “consistently obstructive behavior.”