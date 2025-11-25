New Pew Survey Shows Sharp Decline in Latino Support for Trump During Second Term

By Staff, Agencies

A majority of Latinos in the United States say their situation has worsened during Donald Trump’s second presidential term, expressing deep dissatisfaction with his performance and heightened concerns over immigration and economic policies, according to a new bilingual national survey by the Pew Research Center.

The October 2025 poll — conducted among 4,923 Latino adults — reveals broad disapproval: 70% of Latinos disapprove of Trump’s performance, while only 30% approve.

Discontent is similarly strong across key issues that dominated the 2024 election: 65% disapprove of the administration’s immigration policies, and 61% believe Trump’s economic agenda has worsened conditions.

While views remain polarized along 2024 voting lines, the survey notes growing dissatisfaction even among Trump’s own supporters.

Approval among Latinos who voted for Trump has dropped to 81%, down from 93% early in his term. Nearly all Harris voters continue to disapprove.

For the first time in nearly two decades of Pew Hispanic polling, a majority of Latinos report a decline in their overall situation: 68% say conditions for Hispanics in the US have deteriorated over the past year, compared to just 9% who say things have improved.

This represents a major shift from 2019, when 39% said their situation had worsened — a figure that dropped to 26% in 2021.

The survey further shows that 78% of Latinos feel Trump’s current policies are harming Hispanics, with only 10% believing they are beneficial.

Feelings of insecurity have also intensified: 55% now say Trump’s presidency raises serious concerns about their place in America, up from 48% in 2019.