Rival Victory Claims Plunge Guinea-Bissau Into Post-Election Uncertainty

By Staff, Agencies

Guinea-Bissau faces escalating uncertainty after both incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and opposition candidate Fernando Dias declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election, ahead of official results.

Dias told reporters in Bissau that his campaign’s parallel count showed him winning over 50% of the vote, adding that the strong turnout reflected widespread demand for change. He warned against “maneuvering” in the vote-counting process.

Embalo’s team issued a swift rebuttal. Campaign spokesman Oscar Barbosa insisted the president had already won outright and urged the opposition to stop releasing unofficial claims that could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

The rival announcements intensify tensions in a country long plagued by coups and political instability. This election season was marked by controversy after several major opposition figures — including Domingos Simoes Pereira of the PAIGC, which led Guinea-Bissau’s independence movement — were barred from running. The PAIGC later endorsed Dias, the 47-year-old nominee of the Party for Social Renewal (PRS).

The national electoral commission reported turnout above 65%, with provisional results expected on Thursday. A runoff will be required if no candidate surpasses the 50% threshold.

Embalo, in power since February 2020, is attempting to become the first Guinean president in three decades to win reelection. His tenure has seen multiple coup attempts and accusations from opponents that he has stretched constitutional limits. Tensions rose earlier this year when the opposition said his mandate expired on February 28.