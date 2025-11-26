Ex-Spy Says He Was Raped in US Jail, Slams ’Israeli’ PM

By Staff, Agencies

A former US intelligence officer, Jonathan Pollard, who spied for "Israel", has disclosed that he was raped while serving his prison sentence in the United States for his actions serving the "Israeli" occupation.

Pollard, who was imprisoned in the 1980s for 30 years for passing US secrets to "Israel", made the remarks during an interview with "Israeli" media on Tuesday.

He was released in 2015, but was kept in the United States on parole until the end of President Donald Trump’s former tenure, when he was fully released and left the US after years of "Israeli" lobbying.

Pollard said he faced the sexual abuse in confinement “as revenge for my actions.”

“People need to understand the monsters we are dealing with,” he said, referring to those subjecting him to the alleged treatment.

The remarks marked the first time Pollard was speaking publicly about purported sexual assault during his imprisonment.

The former agent accused the CIA of acting as a political arm of the Democratic Party, saying the US intelligence presence in the occupied territories had to be “cleaned out.”

On a different subject, he said "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to resist whatever wartime pressure from Washington that could affect "Israel's" war goals, alleging that abiding by Washington would harm entity’s “security interests.”

He picked out for special criticism reports that "Israeli" warplanes had been called back, due to alleged US intervention, from an assault on the Gaza Strip during the entity’s war of genocide on the coastal sliver.

He said, “Netanyahu should have stood firm against [US President Donald] Trump” on the matter.

“Throughout the war, he [Netanyahu] failed to do what was necessary,” Pollard said, sidestepping the genocide’s already maximal brutality that has cost the lives of nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Pollard also rejected claims of improper political dealings after his recent meeting with US Ambassador to the occupied territories, Mike Huckabee in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

“There was nothing secret in the meeting,” he insisted, pushing back on criticism that the encounter constituted inappropriate involvement in US-“Israel” political dynamics.

With “Israel” preparing for elections, Pollard also said he was weighing whether to enter politics.