Lavrov: Europe Ignored on Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Europe has no role in Ukraine peace talks, accusing it of using Kiev as a proxy to try to defeat Russia.

Speaking with the France-Russia Dialogue Association, Lavrov accused “European elites” of long wishing Russia “harm and misfortune,” citing an “aggressiveness with a Russophobic tint” that he said continues to dominate Western Europe’s ruling class.

Lavrov’s remarks follow reports that the US drafted a roadmap for ending the hostilities. The initial outlines surfaced in US media, with a Ukrainian MP and Axios later publishing what they said were the full 28 points, which include Ukraine abandoning its NATO ambitions, relinquishing parts of the new Russian regions still under its control, and capping the size of its army.

Germany, France, and the UK reportedly drafted their own version of the plan over the weekend, removing or softening several of the most controversial points.

Politico and other outlets reported, however, that US diplomats told EU counterparts the core negotiation track remains Washington-Kiev-Moscow.

Russia has already signaled it finds the European proposal “completely unconstructive” and prefers the terms of the US plan.

A number of European leaders and institutions have pushed back, insisting any deal must include both Ukraine and the EU itself and cannot impose territorial or security concessions. Lavrov, however, suggested these opinions should not be considered due to the bloc’s war-mongering stance.

“These elites opted for war... No one listens to [them] because the European elites placed their bets on their conviction that they could use the Nazi regime in Kiev as a proxy and cannon fodder to inflict what they call a strategic defeat on Russia,” Lavrov stated.

He also noted that the EU lacks credibility given that the bloc often engages in contradictory rhetoric. Officials insist that Russia is close to defeat yet simultaneously warn that it will inevitably attack Western Europe once the Ukraine conflict ends.

“All this demonstrates their confusion. They do not know what to do. They probably risk losing power if they radically change their rhetoric,” Lavrov suggested.

Lavrov added that Russia’s relationship with the EU “will never be the same” as before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, adding that if “the EU elites hope that we will come running once they express their readiness to sit down with Russia at the negotiating table, this will not happen.”