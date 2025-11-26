Iranian Navy Deploys 100+ Task Forces Worldwide

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran has sent over 103 Iranian naval task forces into international waters, with two currently on active missions, highlighting the country’s expanding presence in securing global shipping lanes.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, announced the milestone during a press conference ahead of Navy Day, commending the sacrifices of naval personnel and honoring the families of fallen soldiers.

He hailed Navy Day as a symbol of the courage and dedication of Iran’s naval forces, especially during the Iran-Iraq War, when they protected the country’s vital economic corridors.

Admiral Irani emphasized that the Iranian Navy has significantly expanded its presence in distant waters, reinforcing the nation’s maritime power projection.

He noted that the Navy’s activities align with the nine-point maritime policy outlined by The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, with consistent international engagement forming the backbone of Iran’s strategic naval doctrine.

“The Navy’s approach is grounded in cooperation with friendly and neighboring countries,” Irani said, stressing that such partnerships are key to enhancing maritime security and the safety of international shipping lanes.

He also announced the upcoming unveiling of new naval vessels and equipment, alongside expanded collaboration with universities and research centers to strengthen operational capabilities.

Two task forces are currently deployed in oceanic waters, with two more fully prepared for immediate deployment, according to Admiral Irani.

This readiness reflects Iran’s ability to defend its maritime interests and maintain uninterrupted commercial and economic operations across global sea routes.

Addressing the impact of international sanctions, Admiral Irani stated that Iranian naval forces operate freely under the national flag and continue to engage with multiple countries.

He asserted that these interactions have rendered sanctions largely ineffective in curbing Iran’s maritime operations.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has been named the new commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, succeeding Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari.

The new commander outlined a strategic focus on five key directives from Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, centered on boosting mobility, efficiency, human resources, and weaponry to address changing security challenges.

Jahanshahi also highlighted the increasing importance of technology, noting that scientific elites, knowledge-based companies, and emerging fields like artificial intelligence are crucial for enhancing combat readiness.

He reported significant advancements in the force's capabilities, specifically in drone warfare and air defense, which he said contribute to a more mobile and agile land army.

Addressing the nature of modern threats, Jahanshahi stated that Iran now operates in a "cognitive and hybrid warfare environment," while suggesting that adversaries, after failing with conventional tactics, are now relying on soft power and psychological operations.