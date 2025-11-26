Syria’s Sectarian Violence Escalates: HTS Forces Open Fire on Peaceful Alawite Protesters

By Staff, Agencies

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] forces have opened fire on mass protests led by members of Syria's Alawite minority in coastal cities, where crowds took to the streets to denounce HTS-led sectarian violence.

The cities of Tartous, Latakia, Baniyas, Jableh, and Homs saw thousands of people take to the streets on Tuesday, marching, chanting, and carrying signs condemning the continued violence against Alawites by HTS forces and allied militias.

Local reports said Alawite demonstrators were shot at and wounded by HTS forces in several cities, and others were detained and taken to unknown locations. Gunfire was heard in Latakia’s Agriculture Square roughly an hour after the rally began.

Verified video footage showed a man lying motionless on the ground with a head wound. Although authorities did not immediately confirm casualties, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR] reported that at least one person had been wounded by HTS gunfire.

The London-based war monitor also said one was wounded in the coastal city of Latakia. The demonstrations were largely triggered by a deadly assault on Alawite civilians two days earlier, carried out by HTS regime-backed tribal militias.

The attackers stormed the al-Muhajireen neighborhood in Homs, burning homes and shops, destroying cars, and firing indiscriminately at residents, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.

The reports also indicate fury over the mass killings is threatening HTS control over parts of the country.

The coastal protests followed a call by Syria’s Alawite religious leader, Ghazal Ghazal, urging members of the community to stage sit-ins demanding federalism, political decentralization, an end to killings, kidnappings, and ethnic cleansing, and the release of Alawite detainees.

SOHR described the demonstrations—held at 42 locations across western Syria—as a “peaceful Alawite uprising.”

Protesters demanded the right to self-determination, the release of Alawites imprisoned since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, and an end to all violence targeting their community.

Thousands of Alawite civilians were massacred in March this year by HTS forces during a violent crackdown on the community.

Since then, the Alawite community has been subject to systematic sectarian attacks and killing sprees. Young Alawite girls continue to disappear as a result of HTS-linked kidnapping networks, and Alawite men are regularly executed.

The abductions and murders take place amid broader political instability since HTS militants led by Abu Mohammed al‑Jolani - a former al-Qaeda and Daesh commander - overran Damascus on December 8, 2024.

Three Alawite civilians are killed in western Syria overnight, as Syria’s death toll nears 8,000 in six months. According to the SOHR, a minimum of 1,600 Alawite civilians were killed in at least 55 distinct massacres during three days beginning on March 7, which were also marked by the organized looting and incineration of their residences.