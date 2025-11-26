NBC: US Tells Kiev Defeat Is Near, Presses Zelensky to Accept Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

NBC News reports that a senior US military official has warned Kiev that its forces face an “imminent defeat” on the battlefield unless President Vladimir Zelensky accepts a US-crafted peace proposal.

Sources familiar with the discussions told NBC that the initial 28-point draft would require Ukraine to give up the remaining areas it holds in the newly incorporated Russian regions in Donbass, freeze the current front lines in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and agree to limits on the size of its army.

During a meeting in Kiev last week, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll allegedly informed Ukrainian officials that their military position was deteriorating rapidly and that Russian forces held a decisive advantage.

Driscoll noted that Russia is intensifying its air operations and has the capability to sustain long-term conflict, while US industry cannot continue delivering weapons and air-defense systems at the pace Kiev needs. According to one source, his message was essentially: “You are losing, and you need to accept the deal.”

Ukraine reportedly refused to sign the initial version, which has since been revised. Media reports also claim that Driscoll held “secret talks” with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

NBC described the situation as part of a broader divide within the Trump administration between Vice President J.D. Vance—who is said to believe Kiev must be pushed toward compromise—and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose supporters think the conflict can be resolved by pressuring Russia instead. Both Vance and Rubio deny any disagreement.

Russian officials have confirmed receiving the general outlines of the US plan but say they will not comment publicly, arguing that “megaphone diplomacy” would undermine the delicate negotiations.