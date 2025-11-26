Iran Denounces US Military Buildup in Caribbean, Warns of Growing “Israel” Influence

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has sharply criticized the United States for intensifying its military presence in the Caribbean, accusing Washington of adopting a “bullying approach” toward Venezuela and other independent nations in the Western Hemisphere.

In a phone call with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Araghchi argued that the recent US deployments—presented as anti–drug trafficking measures—violated the UN Charter and core principles of international law.

Araghchi said the global community bears responsibility for safeguarding the goals and principles of the United Nations in the face of what he described as US unilateral militarism. He also condemned the activities of the “Israeli” regime in the Caribbean and Latin America, claiming they pose a significant threat to regional stability.

According to critics, “Israel” has been expanding security and intelligence relations with smaller Caribbean states to extend its geopolitical reach—a move some observers believe aligns with the current US military buildup.

Responding to the war in Gaza and broader “Israeli” policies, more than 40 civil society organizations from at least 15 Caribbean nations issued an open letter in mid-2025 urging their governments to impose sanctions and cut ties with “Israel”.

Araghchi insisted that governments have a responsibility to pursue and prosecute “Israeli” officials accused of genocide and other grave crimes.

Gil Pinto thanked Iran for its consistent positions and underscored the importance of strengthening strategic ties between Caracas and Tehran. Both ministers reaffirmed their resolve to resist US pressure and unlawful interventions while reviewing economic, trade, and technological cooperation.

They also highlighted the need to expand collaboration bilaterally, multilaterally, and through South-South frameworks.

The two diplomats had previously met in October at the Non-Aligned Movement’s midterm ministerial in Kampala, Uganda, where they condemned the US military strike on Iran in June and repeated US threats against Venezuela.

Since late August, Washington has deployed warships, surveillance aircraft, and special operations units to the southern Caribbean, culminating in the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

The US has since conducted numerous strikes on vessels—killing more than 80 people—while asserting the victims were drug traffickers. No evidence has been presented publicly to support these claims, and legal experts have criticized the actions as unlawful extrajudicial killings.