Sayyed Al-Houthi Sends Condolences to Hezbollah: Unyielding Against Tyranny

By Staff

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, sent a telegram of condolence to Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, mourning the martyrdom of the senior commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai [known as Abu Ali] and his companions, who were martyred in an “Israeli" targeting operation.

In his message, Sayyed al-Houthi extended his condolences to the leadership and supporters of Hezbollah as well as to the families of the martyrs, emphasizing that Tabatabai’s martyrdom came after a long journey of Jihad and dedicated service.

He described the late commander as a model of sincere Mujahid, citing the Quranic verse, “Say, Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the Worlds” [Al-An’am 6:162], highlighting Tabatabai’s extensive role in supporting the oppressed and his significant contributions to the path of Jihad, demonstrating sincerity and devotion until his martyrdom.

Sayyed al-Houthi also condemned the “Israeli” attack, noting that ongoing “Israeli” aggression since the ceasefire in Lebanon, as well as continued genocide in Gaza, exposes the enemy’s nature of hostility and disregard for commitments.

He further criticized US support and protection for “Israel”, alongside the complicity of certain governments and regimes that align with “Israeli” demands in an attempt to strip nations of their strength, besiege their resistance, and distort their image.

The Yemeni leader affirmed his confidence in Hezbollah’s steadfastness and resilience, praising its accumulated Jihad experience, operational capabilities, and ability to overcome difficulties, in addition to its firm organizational structure rooted in piety and reliance on God. He underscored Hezbollah’s pivotal role across the fronts of the Axis of Resistance.

He further expressed full support for Hezbollah in confronting “Israeli” tyranny, affirming his certainty that divine promise will see the eventual demise of the Zionist entity, despite escalating crimes and aggression, noting that such actions only hasten its inevitable end.

Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by stressing that the only viable path for the Nation is awareness and confrontation of enemy conspiracies, holding high the banner of Jihad, and trusting in God’s promise, for God never breaks His Promise, and ultimate success belongs to the righteous.