- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Talal Al-Saghir: A Final Rest Beside the Martyr Al-Tabatabai
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Talal Mohammad Al-Saghir stands as one of the earliest companions of Martyr Leader Haitham Al-Tabatabai and a foundational figure in the formative years of the Islamic Resistance.
His unwavering commitment, forged through shared struggle and early operations against the “Israeli” enemy, earned him a place of honor—Al-Tabatabai has been laid to rest at his side, as the martyr leader himself requested.
Comments
- Related News