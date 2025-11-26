Please Wait...

Talal Al-Saghir: A Final Rest Beside the Martyr Al-Tabatabai

Talal Al-Saghir: A Final Rest Beside the Martyr Al-Tabatabai
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time one hour ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

Talal Mohammad Al-Saghir stands as one of the earliest companions of Martyr Leader Haitham Al-Tabatabai and a foundational figure in the formative years of the Islamic Resistance.

His unwavering commitment, forged through shared struggle and early operations against the “Israeli” enemy, earned him a place of honor—Al-Tabatabai has been laid to rest at his side, as the martyr leader himself requested.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

Biography of the Great Jihadi Leader, Martyr Haytham Ali al-Tabatabai [Sayyed Abu Ali]

