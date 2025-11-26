Large-Scale “Israeli” Aggression on Tubas, Tammun: Raids, Total Lockdown

By Staff

At dawn on Wednesday, “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] stormed the city of Tubas and the town of Tammun in the occupied west bank, accompanied by military bulldozers, and imposed a full military closure at the start of a large-scale offensive on the city.

The IOF deployed additional military reinforcements with bulldozers into the city and town, as “Israeli” Apache helicopters flew intensively overhead. Forces raided several homes, ransacked their contents, and caused extensive damage, while expelling numerous residents and turning their homes into military outposts.

Meanwhile, bulldozers began blocking several main and secondary roads in Tubas, Aqaba, and Tammun with earth mounds. The IOF also carried out troop airdrops in Tubas as snipers spread throughout the area.

In a further escalation, helicopters opened fire intermittently, though no injuries were reported. The IOF aggression reportedly disrupted government schools and kindergartens in Tubas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IOF announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in the northern occupied West Bank, claiming it was intended to thwart what it called “terrorism” in the area.

Governor of Tubas and the Northern Jordan Valley

In this context, Ahmad al-Asaad, the Governor of Tubas and the Northern Jordan Valley, said that the occupation had deployed substantial reinforcements alongside military bulldozers in Tubas as well as the towns of Tammun, Aqaba, Tayasir, and Wadi al-Faraa, and began closing roads leading to the governorate with earth mounds and military jeeps.

“For the first time in years, Apache helicopters are participating in the military maneuvers,” he said, noting that they fired their heavy machine guns toward residential areas.

He added that the IOF raided several homes in Tammun, Tubas, al-Faraa, and Tayasir, expelled their residents, and informed them they could return only after several days, converting the houses into military barracks.

“The occupation has imposed a curfew until further notice, and we have issued instructions to safeguard our people by suspending schools and institutions and keeping emergency committees on alert in all areas,” he went on to say.

He concluded, “The occupation is restricting the movement of ambulances and medical teams and is preventing them from reaching certain patients who require urgent medical care.”

These developments come amid escalating “Israeli” aggression across the occupied West Bank, now entering its third consecutive year